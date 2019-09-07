mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MadeinTYO & Lil Yachty Join Forces On "Jump Off A Jet"

Aron A.
September 06, 2019 20:47
Two of Soundcloud rap's alumni join forces for old times sake.


If you're about to turn up this weekend and you're looking for some new music to add to your turn-up playlist, look no further. The producer recently recruited MadeinTYO and Lil Yachty for a brand new collab titled, "Jump Off A Jet." The production has a feel of EDM trap but it doesn't dive too heavy in that direction. Instead, it plays up to MadeinTYO and Lil Yachty's sound. MadeinTYO holds down the hook with repetitive but effective hook. Lil Yachty then comes in on the second hook. It's interesting because he has seemingly gotten better as a rapper over the years. His flow and overall bars sound much more refined than the past. Hopefully, that's an indication of what we can expect off of Lil Boat 3.

Quotable Lyrics
Might take a percentage, I'ma resign it and go buy a Bugatti
Yeah, just 'cause I'm Lil Yachty
I like to splurge, I like to kill the pussy like The Purge
Gold and diamonds in my mouth like a bird

