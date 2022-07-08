We're sure the last thing Macy Gray expect this week was to become a standing trending topic, yet here we are. The veteran entertainer found herself on the receiving end of backlash after she joined Piers Morgan on his talk show. They spoke about a variety of topics, but Gray's remarks about the transgender community caused an uproar. "I will say this, and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry," she told Morgan. "I know that for a fact."

Gray seemingly backtracked when she later stated, "My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth."

Continuing with the conversation, Gray made an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this morning (July 7) in an effort to further explain herself.

“I've learned a lot through this, so I think that was one of the reasons it might have happened. It was a huge learning experience for me," said the singer. “I said some things that didn't go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people. And I think it's just about education. It’s about conversation and us getting to a point where we understand each other.”

She added, “Being a woman is a vibe, and it's something I'm very proud of, and it's very precious to me. And I think that if you in your heart feel that that's what you are, then that's what you are, regardless of what anybody says or thinks.”

Watch Macy Gray on TODAY with Hota & Jenna below.

