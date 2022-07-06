After her interview with Piers Morgan caused an uproar, Macy Gray is back to clarify her statements. The singer appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week and during her discussion with the controversial figure, she spoke about the transgender community. Morgan stated that in today's society, people are afraid to say what a woman is, and Gray agreed, giving her definition as "a human being with boobs... And a vagina!"

"I will say this, and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry," she told Morgan. "I know that for a fact."



Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images

Her comments and interview became a hot topic, causing a divide. Famed author J.K. Rowling quickly came to Gray's defense, among others, but that didn't stop the masses from accusing the singer of transphobia. Today (July 5), Gray returned with a statement to clear up the social media mess, and she insists she doesn't have any ill-will toward anyone.

"I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one," Gray reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. "My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth."

While some have praised her for her latest statement, others accused her of buckling under the pressure of critics. You can watch Macy Gray with Piers Morgan below.

[via]