According to multiple reports, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, was arrested the other night for driving with a suspended license. The Wire actor was pulled over in his black 2017 Jeep Wrangler in front of 500 E. Houston St. at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday morning for driving with tinted windows. Cops then discovered he had a suspended license for failure to pay summonses.

He agreed to pay all his summonses by his next court date, July 17, in exchange for a dismissal of the charges. “Everything is resolved and now, and he can continue making great content for his fans,” said Wilds’ lawyer Eric Sanders.

For what it's worth, Mack also did have a warrant for an unrelated open summons stemming from an incident in Staten Island, which the judge said would be dismissed in six months if he stays out of trouble.

Mack has since been released from jail and will move on from this situation.

