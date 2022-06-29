Machine Gun Kelly was left bloodied during an impromptu performance at the restaurant, Catch, in New York City late Tuesday after smashing a glass on his head while singing “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Kelly had performed at Madison Square Garden earlier in the night.

“I don’t give a fuck, bro," Kelly told the audience. "I don’t give a shit.”



The Mainstream Sellout rapper shared a video of the performance on his Instagram Story the following morning, captioning the clip, “and this is when things turned…” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Kelly continued to perform while blood poured down his face. Page Six reports that the restaurant staff offered MGK bandages but the rapper refused.

The performance was reportedly put together by Kelly while enjoying private dinner with friends on the restaurant’s outdoor terrace.

Travis Barker’s son, Landon, joined Kelly on stage during the MSG show, after his father was hospitalized due to pancreatitis following a colonoscopy procedure. While Kelly didn't comment on the health scare, he and Barker are close friends and have collaborated numerous times throughout recent years.

The incident comes after the release of Kelly's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, in which he admits that he once threatened to shoot himself during a scary incident on the phone with Megan Fox.

Check out the video of Kelly smashing a glass on his head below.





