Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox love to share the super sexy, intimate details of their life together, there's no denying that, but in the recording artist's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, he recalled a less than pleasant moment for the couple, when he nearly ended his life on a phone call.

As Page Six notes, the father of one took us back to July of 2020, when he was mourning the loss of his own dad, who had passed away on the one-year-anniversary of Colson Baker's Hotel Diablo record.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark," he admitted, mentioning that, at the time, his partner was overseas in Bulgaria shooting a movie. "I started getting this really wild paranoia," MGK went on.

"Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me." In order to cope with the delusions in his head, the 32-year-old slept with a shotgun next to his bed, though that proved to be a risky idea as one day he "just f*cking snapped."

Baker called Fox, accusing her of not being there for him. "I'm in my room and I'm like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel is in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed."





The "Wild Boy" hitmaker said that his fiancée was "dead silent" on the other end of the line afterward, and in that moment, he realized that "something's not right" in his life, ultimately pushing him closer to embracing sobriety, though he didn't clarify whether or not drugs were involved in the tense phone call.

Elsewhere, MGK gushed about his "sun" of a lover, who has helped lift him out of the darkness he dealt with for so long. "That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairy tale that they never told you in school… the passion between us is just otherworldly," he said.

Speaking of passion, earlier this year the Transformers actress revealed that she and her man cut a hole in the crotch of one of her outfits so they could have sex with ease – read more about that here, and check out the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink documentary below.

