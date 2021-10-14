Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox participated in a new GQ “Couple’s Quiz” in which Kelly reveals that his ideal date would be doing mushrooms with Megan Fox, something he says the two did together in Bora Bora.

“What did we do in Bora Bora that day? How long did we walk on the gravel road?” Kelly asked Fox.

“An eternity because we ate mushrooms,” Fox replied. “Those mushrooms were very strong.”

“So, your day off would be us wandering on mushrooms?” Fox asked.

“Yes!” Kelly confirmed.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Later Kelly and Fox discussed listening to System of a Down on the trip and seeing a UFO.

The couple announced they were dating back in July 2020 after working together on the film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Kelly and Fox previously spoke with GQ while appearing on the cover of their Winter/Autumn 2021 edition of the magazine and discussed their love for each other.

“This is what my heart was searching for,” Fox told the magazine at the time. “Famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live.”

Check out Kelly and Fox's full "Couple's Quiz" below.

