Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple, or that’s what British GQ says, anyway. On Monday, the magazine revealed the latest shots for it’s Autumn/Winter 2021 style edition, one of which sees the actress pointing a gun at her boyfriend’s crotch.

For months now, the stars have been at nearly every red carpet event, rocking incredible designer outfits while letting their lust for one another be very publicly known. In fact, they’ve done it so often now that Saturday Night Live poked fun at them during last weekend’s episode.

During their British GQ interview, Fox and Kelly revealed what some would undoubtedly say is “too much information” about their relationship.

“Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me,” the “lonely” singer said. “We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

Fox, on the other hand, described her partner as a “tall, blonde, ghostly creature” to the outlet. During their first meeting, the Jennifer’s Body actress reportedly approached him, looked up, and said, “you smell like weed.”

“He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” Definitely not your conventional relationship.

When Twitter got wind of the latest GQ Style cover, they were quick to express their opinions, and confusion.

While some are obsessed with the “celebrity fan fiction” vibe that MGK and Fox’s relationship gives off, others think it’s downright weird.

“Why are we being told this,” one reader asked. “Megan Fox and MGK are what would happen if you put two 13 year olds in their first middle school relationship in the bodies of rich adults and just let them do whatever,” another joked.

See more photos from the GQ Style Autumn/Winter 2021 cover below.