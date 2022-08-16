Machine Gun Kelly has been celebrated in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, with his own day by mayor Justin Bibb. The ceremony presenting Kelly with the official declaration for August 13 came just hours before he finished the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour with a performance at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Four years ago, I met MGK, and I didn’t know that someone could love the city of Cleveland as I did. But he does, and so today is officially ‘Machine Gun Kelly Day,’” Bibb can be heard saying in a video posted of the event by Kelly.



"It's officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears," MGK captioned the video. "thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland."

In a post of his own, Bibb wrote, “We’re Cleveland till we die.”

After the event, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted a free tailgate event for Kelly's concert. The tailgate featured live music from local performers and a display of one of MGK's tour outfits as well as his signed signature pink guitar.

Kelly isn't the only rapper to receive a day in their hometown in recent months. Back in June, Isaiah Rashad was honored with his own day and given the key to the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Check out Kelly and Bibb's recent Instagram posts below.

