Isaiah Rashad was honored with his own day and given the key to the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee by the city’s mayor Tim Kelly while performing on stage at Bonnaroo, over the weekend. June 17 will now be known as Isaiah Rashad Day in The House Is Burning rapper's hometown.

“You’re an inspiration to this crowd, to the world, to this city, and so I wanted to present you with a key to the city of Chattanooga,” Kelly said to the crowd.

“I got a fucking day, y’all!” yelled Rashad.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rashad's latest album, The House Is Burning, was released back in July 2021 and includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Amindi, 6lack, and more. The album reached as high as number 7 on the Billboard 200 and was a success with critics. A deluxe version titled, Homies Begged, was released the following November.

The honor comes just weeks after Rashad sat down with Joe Budden to discuss his sexuality as well as his recent sex tape leak. In the interview, Rashad described himself as “sexually fluid,” and explained that he’s still “learning about it” himself.

He added: “I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically…I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to the intellect."

Check out a clip from Rashad's Bonnaroo set below.

