Machine Gun Kelly Gets Gritty In Video For "Hollywood Whore"

Machine Gun Kelly releases the video for his new single.

Ever since his feud with Eminem last year, there has been a renewed interest in Machine Gun Kelly's career. The project he released directly after their beef did not end up performing well but his fans have high hopes for Hotel Diablo, which will be coming soon. A few singles have arrived from the forthcoming album with "Hollywood Whore" serving as the most recent. MGK spent time on tour with Fall Out Boy and he's always shown an interest in blending together hip-hop and rock. On his new project, he's experimenting more with hard guitar sounds and rock drums. It turns out the entire vibe will be a little more gritty this time around because Kellz just shared the video for "Hollywood Whore," which paints him as the leader of a band in a kaleidoscopic clip.

The video shows MGK in a room with his team members with a highlight placed on himself and his tattooed drummer. Kellz rocks out on the guitar at the end, marvelling at how he made it from the trailer park to Saks 5th.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think. Are you looking forward to the release of Hotel Diablo later this year?