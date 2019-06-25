mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach-Hommy Enlists Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris & More For "Wap Konn Jòj!"

Aron A.
June 25, 2019 15:57
54 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Wap Konn Jòj!
Mach Hommy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Mach Hommy comes out of the shadows with the release of "Wap Konn Jòj!"


Mach Hommy's become one of the most fascinating figures in underground hip-hop. He rarely shows his face which adds to his mysterious allure but he's also known for his left-field approach to releasing music. He has a lengthy discography but only a handful of the projects are available on streaming platforms. However, a few of his more recent releases can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, etc. including his latest drop Wap Konn Jòj! 

Laced up with seven tracks, Mach Hommy blessed fans with a short project this weekend. Wap Konn Jòj! follows the release of Mach Hommy's joint project with DJ Muggs, Tuez-Les Tous. His latest project includes features from Tha God Fahim, who appears on the tracklist twice, Your Old Droog, Quelle Chris, and Earl Sweatshirt.

Peep the new project below. 

Mach Hommy Earl Sweatshirt Quelle Chris Your Old Droog tha god fahim
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Mach-Hommy Enlists Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris & More For "Wap Konn Jòj!"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject