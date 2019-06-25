Mach-Hommy Enlists Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris & More For "Wap Konn Jòj!"

Mach Hommy's become one of the most fascinating figures in underground hip-hop. He rarely shows his face which adds to his mysterious allure but he's also known for his left-field approach to releasing music. He has a lengthy discography but only a handful of the projects are available on streaming platforms. However, a few of his more recent releases can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, etc. including his latest drop Wap Konn Jòj!

Laced up with seven tracks, Mach Hommy blessed fans with a short project this weekend. Wap Konn Jòj! follows the release of Mach Hommy's joint project with DJ Muggs, Tuez-Les Tous. His latest project includes features from Tha God Fahim, who appears on the tracklist twice, Your Old Droog, Quelle Chris, and Earl Sweatshirt.

Peep the new project below.