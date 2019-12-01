mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mach Hommy Drops "Clout Dracula" Featuring Navy Blue, YoungQueenz & Tvoy

Arielle London
December 01, 2019 17:22
Clout Dracula
Mach Hommy Feat. Navy Blue, YoungQueenz & Tvoy

Didn't realize vampires cared about clout.


Mach Hommy has just released a new song featuring Navy Blue, YoungQueenz and Tvoy. The track is a dark one in instrumental, lyricism and delivery. The title "Clout Dracula" gives you an idea of the vibe of the joint which is more for when you need to let off some steam over turning up. The heavy rap expresses a lot of emotion and the beat depicts a creepy type of scene which can be soothing for some listeners.

Hit play below and listen with your headphones on and your volume turned up to "Clout Dracula." If Dracula sucks your blood then maybe "Clout Dracula" steals your shine. You be the judge.

 

Mach Hommy Navy Blue YoungQueenz Tvoy clout dracula new song
