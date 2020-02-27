Another season of American Horror Story is on the horizon and they're bringing in a familiar face. It was announced on Wednesday (February 26) that Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast of the hit horror show's 10th season. For years there have been rumors about American Horror Story'sconclusion, but it seems that the series will appropriately bow out after season 13.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy shared next season's cast list on Instagram. It showed that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters would be making yet another return after skipping out on season 9's 1984. Other returning talents include Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. This will be Macaulay Culkin's first feature in the series.

In true AHS style, Murphy has kept the theme of the forthcoming season a mystery. While there haven't been many details about what fans can expect in the next gruesome, mindbending set of episodes, Murphy may have given a hint. In his cast announcement Instagram video, the background is a gray sky over a beach as country singer Orville Peck sings "Dead of Night." Check it out below and let us know what you think the next American Horror Story theme should be.