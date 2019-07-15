mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M A E S T R O Flexes With A Sugar Mama In "Stay FLYY" Video

Milca P.
July 15, 2019 02:49
242 Views
00
0

Earlier this season, M A E S T R O issued a new summer track with his "Stay FLYY" selection, crafting the self-produced track to score sunny days ahead.

Now, the hyphenate returns with a new clip to attach to the track, taking on an interesting storyline

"We were able to put a fun spin on the video," M A E S T R O says of the new clip. "Instead of your average video girl, we flipped the narrative. What if M A E S T R O had a cougar as his sugar mama? How would that play out? Only one way to find out."

Catch the full clip up top.

Maestro new music Music Videos News new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS M A E S T R O Flexes With A Sugar Mama In "Stay FLYY" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject