Lute Links With J.I.D & Saba For "Birdsong"

Dreamville fans are likely familiar with Lute, one of the label's longtime veterans and a respected lyricist in his own right. Today, the rapper has officially taken a major step with the release of his debut album Gold Mouf, which finds him linking up with a few of his labelmates -- including J.I.D, with whom he connected on standout "Birdsong."

With Saba on board as well, the track finds all three parties sliding effortlessly over an avian-themed instrumental -- a rare sort of hip-hop subgenre as popularized by DJ Premier's "Nas is Like" beat. It's the type of track that one throws on and vibes to, with each performer flexing strong lyricism and slick flows. If you appreciate what Lute, Saba, and J.I.D brought to the table on this one, be sure to check out Gold Mouf in its entirety and show the Dreamville OG some love in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Kites fly higher with a runnin' start

N**as tryna down me like I'm Tony Stark

I be more like Clark without the cape

But with a gold tooth

N***a just be you, 'cause all that fake shit gon' expose through

Shawty say she cold, my heart cold too