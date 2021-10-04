mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dreamville's Lute Releases Debut Album "Gold Mouf"

Alex Zidel
October 04, 2021 12:36
Lute's debut album "Gold Mouf" features JID, Ari Lennox, Cozz, Little Brother, Westside Boogie, and more.


Dreamville rapper Lute is navigating life at his own pace, and he's officially released his debut studio album, titled Gold Mouf

After disclosing his troubling bout with anxiety during an episode of Gold Mouf Chronicles, Lute proves to be resilient on his debut album. The 32-year-old Charlotte rapper follows up his 2017 effort West1996 pt. 2 with Gold Mouf, bringing a bunch of qualified lyricists over to his world. The new project includes features from JID, Little Brother, Cozz, Westside Boogie, Saba, and more. He's also got some soulful vocalists bringing a new vibe to the album, including Ari Lennox and BJ The Chicago Kid.

With the Gold Mouf Chronicles, Lute has been opening up about his journey to fans, touching on his battle with anxiety, as well as open-heart surgery. You can learn more about his story by listening to his official debut album Gold Mouf below.

Tracklist:

1. 100
2. GED (Gettin Every Dolla)
3. Myself (feat. DEVN)
4. Be Okay
5. Eye to Eye (feat. Cozz)
6. Changes (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
7. Ghetto Love (feat. Blakk Soul & Ari Lennox)
8. Amen (feat. Little Brother)
9. Birdsong (feat. JID & Saba)
10. Flossin' (feat. WESTSIDE BOOGIE)
11. Life
12. Overnight
13. Crashing

