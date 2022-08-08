Lupita Nyong'o teased the identity of the new titular character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on social media following the death of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman. In a video shared on her Instagram, she joked about her response when fans ask her to reveal the character.

"When they ask me to tell them who the new Black Panther is...," Nyong'o wrote on the screen while lip-syncing to Ricky Dillard's gospel song "There Is No Way.'

She added in the caption, "Dropping hints about who the new Black Panther is..."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Back in July, Nyong'o spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about working on the film in the wake of Boseman's passing. The iconic actor died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

"It's been a doozy of a few years for everybody," Nyong'o told the outlet at the time. "For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we're still processing it. When you lose someone, I don't know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him."

She added: "To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it. It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we've expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people's minds-not just Wakanda, but the 'Black Panther' world. It's gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it's not a secret anymore."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11.

Check out Nyong'o's recent Instagram post below.

