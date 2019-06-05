For years, people have been wanting Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o to stop stalling and just go on a freaking date. Maybe they don't have romantic feelings for one another but the internet absolutely wants them to. The two Black Panther stars recently sent their biggest fans for a ride when Lupita left a flirty remark on her co-star's social media, leaving many to beg for them to hook up already.



Posting a photo of himself all decked out in a snazzy suit for a Veuve Clicquot advertisement, MBJ looked like he came from right out of a painting. Literally, the background is made to look like a painting. Captioning the image "This is art," Lupita Nyong'o decided to give her two cents in the comments section, telling Michael that his good looks just aren't fair. "Now you're just showing off," said the actress with a flurry of heart emojis.

Many of the comments replying to Lupita's flirtatious post are from fans who are desperately hoping that they decide to hook up sometime soon. "The chemistry between the two of you off screen is palpable. Someday we will hear of you two as a couple," wrote one commenter in response. These two have always worked well together but at the end of the day, they might pair better as friends and we just have to live with that.



