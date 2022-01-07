Lupe Fiasco Warms Up With "Select Players" Freestyle

Throughout the entirety of 2021, Lupe Fiasco was on an absolute tear, treating fans to loosies and freestyles almost every other week. While that type of artist engagement would be enough for any fanbase to celebrate, followers of the veteran Chicago lyricist know that all of those audible treats were just appetizers for his forthcoming full-length, Drill Music In Zion.

Seven days into 2022, Lupe Fiasco has not yet revealed when fans can expect his long-awaited eighth studio album, but to get fans ready for the project, he has shared a new freestyle, titled "Select Players," on Instagram. The one-minute freestyle finds the DROGAS Wave rapper hopping on a vintage instrumental from Sega's 1992 video game Streets of Rage 2, and towards the end, Lupe also gives Curren$y a major shoutout.

Listen to Lupe Fiasco's new Instagram freestyle below and let us know in the comments if "Select Players" is getting you hyped for the impending release of Drill Music In Zion.

Quotable Lyrics

Nah, you ain't surviving that scenario

I'll send you all a sorry as a party go

Me and the barrio is army ghosts, you outta here, you adios

We as close as the ARIA and Bellagio



