Lupe Fiasco Skates On The "Sing About Me" Instrumental In "Forrest Fires" Freestyle

While everyone has been praising Jadakiss' Verzuz performance, Lupe Fiasco has been quietly continuing his bar-ridden freestyle rampage. Over the past week, the Food & Liquor has dropped off several lyrical clinics, including "Teach A Man How To Fish," "Carrera Luis Hamilton Jr.," "On Your Left," "SBA Lu," and "Whale Wit." His latest run of freestyles has even captured the attention of Tyler, the Creator, who recently took to Twitter to give the Chicago-born rapper his props.

Today, Lupe Fiasco has proven once again that he is in fact "going crazy," by dropping off a fresh new freestyle over the iconic instrumental to Kendrick Lamar's "Sing About Me."

Titled "Forest Fires," the one-minute lyrical exercise opens up with Lupe clarifying that this is just "evening practice." In addition to getting some timely Veruz and Jason's Lyric bars off, Lupe also heavily teases his next album, which he recently claimed may be titled "Drill Music In Zion."

Give Lupe's latest freestyle a listen below and let us know if you're looking forward to a full body of work from the Tetsuo & Youth artist.

Quotable Lyrics

I am only going vegan if I'm Jada in the garden, okay kay?

I only did this freestyle to treat it like a movie to sneak that bar in, look

If I'm hungry, I'll be scarfing, I will eat it if I'm starving

I'mma drop my joint in March cuz I wanna compete with Martin, okay kay?