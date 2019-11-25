Luke James Touches Down With "All of Your Love"

After teaming up with BJ The Chicago Kid and brother Ro James on "go girl," crooner Luke James has returned to bless us with his newest "all of your love" track, another soulful cut designed to guide us toward his forthcoming to feel love/d album.

The cut was originally teased during the Soul Train Music Awards as the trio took to stage to deliver on a full rendition of "go girl." The track hosts a particularly nostalgic backdrop that boasts soundscapes popularized by soul and funk staples of the late 20th century. Paired with the sound heralded on "go girl", James is shaping up to create a formidable entry among top R&B outputs when to feel love/d arrives in 2020.

Until that arrives, enjoy "all of your love."

Quotable Lyrics

You got the kinda loving

That'll break a motherfuckers knees, baby

Got me begging got me craving

I just wanna get a squeeze baby