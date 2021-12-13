Louis Vuitton has revealed their Pre-Fall 2022 Men’s Collection, which will be the final set designed by Virgil Abloh, following his death, last month. Matching the legendary designer's characteristic forward-thinking style, the collection fuses apparel types blending formal pieces with streetwear and more.

Louis Vuitton says that the pieces were finished and photographed prior to Abloh's death on November 28th.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, recently told WWD that the collection was 95% complete at the time of Abloh's passing.

“The January show is 95 percent complete, so it’s really June,” he told the outlet. “Virgil was very organized, although he was capable of immense changes all the way through the last minute. He was very demanding; beneath this jovial, very genial demeanor he was very demanding. Contrary to Karl [Lagerfeld, with whom Burke worked when he headed Fendi], he didn’t know when to stop. Karl knew a month before the show — that’s it, his job is done."

Two days after Abloh's death, Louis Vuitton held a show in his honor titled "Virgil Was Here" in Miami. Kanye West, Bella Hadid, and many more were in attendance.

Check out Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2022 Men’s Collection here.

[Via]