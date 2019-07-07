We've been seeing a trend in luxury brands and their partnerships with mundane, everyday and/or household items, such as the adorably pink, Anti Social Social Club rice cooker which was previously released with Korean rice cooker vendor, Cuckoo. Louis Vuitton hopped aboard the wave, and recently delivered a set of lifestyle items, which were led by its interesting take on Hasbro’s classic Jenga game.

Previewed back in March, The monogrammed tower was previewed back in March, and serves as an uber luxurious version of the game which tests the steadiness of your hands. The tower pieces come packed in a portable LV marked plexiglass display box, detailed with a smooth leather handle. The set features 54 plexiglass stacking pieces with a gradient of rainbow colors which transform from turquoise to fuschia. Each piece of the tower is also branded with LV’s motifs as the finishing touch to the very unique game set. The Louis Vuitton Monogram Tower Jenga Set is available now at LV locations worldwide, and is priced at (the modest value of) $3,050 USD.