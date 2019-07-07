At the start of the month, news of a bizzare new collaboration came about, with streetwear fashion label, Anti Social Social Club teaming up with Korean rice cooker vendor, Cuckoo, for a super cute, pink monogrammed rice cooker. Now, the brand has joined forces with the likes of Playboy, Honda, as well as the sneaker and apparel brand UNDEFEATED, for a brand new capsule collection filled with iconic graphics from the 3 companies, intertwined within the ASSC's signature motif.

The full “STILL STRESSED” collection was revealed ahead of its official release yesterday. Filled with everyday streetwear essentials which range from hoodies, T-shirts and baseball shirts, each piece is uniquely adorned with the usual "Anti Social Social Club" typography, paired with various graphics including the brand's respective logos, sashimi, a UPS truck and retro cellphone. Special items in those capsules include a jacket for Honda, sweatbands and a bandana for Playboy, and finally socks and hats from UNDEFEATED. The whole collection follows in line with ASSC's usual simple designs and basic colors, with slightly more color added in shades of pale pink, olive greens, yellows, blues, purples, reds, and in the case of the Playboy collaborated pieces - an eye-catching neon pink. s Take a peek at the FW19 collection above and the collaborative pieces below. The line-up arrived yesterday, July 6, and can be seen on their antisocialsocialclub.com website.