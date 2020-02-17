Los Angeles Clippers point guard Lou Williams recently added a new piece of artwork in his Atlanta home, as he continues to remember the life and legacy of Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

As seen in the IG video embedded below, the wall-to-wall mural features Kobe in his Lakers jersey, as well as his daughter Gianna in her Mamba Academy uniform. According to TMZ Sports, the incredible piece took 13 hours to paint.

Late last week, Williams paid tribute to the Black Mamba by releasing a new song titled "24," which he simply describes as "an open letter to the homie."

Williams briefly played alongside Kobe as a member of the Lakers during the 2015-16 season, and was among those who witnessed firsthand that infamous "Charmin Soft" practice. Despite their limited time as teammates, Kobe clearly meant a lot to Lou. The veteran point guard tweeted the following the day after Kobe's passing, "Been crying on and off. Have a random thought about things we spoke about then laugh. Cry again. Then I tell myself tighten up, mamba was tough. Wipe my eyes. Cry again RIPKOBE"

Lou Will and the Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference with a record of 37-18. They'll host the Sacramento Kings in their return to the court after the All Star break.