Lou Phelps Returns With 7-Track EP "Extra Extra!"

Hailing from Quebec, Canada, Lou Phelps has made quite the name for himself within the Canadian music scene thanks to his funk-inspired hip-hop that always contains some bouncy flows and prime production. For those who don't know, Phelps is the brother of producer Kaytranada and together they are part of the duo called The Celestics. 2018 was the last time Phelps released a project and now, he is finally back with a 7-track EP called "Extra Extra!"

As one would expect, much of the production here is, indeed, handled by Kaytranada who brings his signature sounds to the EP. Meanwhile, perhaps the biggest standout on this project is the single Nike Shoe Box, which is a spacey track with some crisp and tight flows from the Quebec artist.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. MUST BE

2. PARTY IN LA

3. NIKE SHOE BOX

4. FIRE

5. SMILING

6. NEW FRIENDS

7. DYNAMITE