Lou From Paradise Brings Out Method Man On "Live From The Slumz"

Lou From Paradise isn't leaving 2021 without delivering even more heat to follow-up his collaborative project with Statik Selektah, Not Dead yet! The rapper came through with the single, "Crash Dummy" in late August, and now, he's unloading a brand new banger alongside Staten Island's finest.

Lou From Paradise locks in with Method Man for his latest record, "Live From The Slumz." The two rappers tackle ominous productions with slick wordplay and sharp flows, delivering braggadocio to each bar they utter.

Method Man's latest contribution comes days after his appearance on Saturday Night Live where he assisted fellow Staten Island native, Pete Davidson, for their own rendition of "Walking In Memphis," titled, "Walking In Staten."

Check out Lou From Paradise's new collaboration with Method Man below.

Quotable Lyrics

The cat done got your tongue, trick

Wanna flap your gums? I ain't the one to flap your gums with

Get jumped for trying to jump ship

Drag you 'til you drug sick

This chick, I call her Candy, love that fun stick

But that powdered candy ain't for fun dip





