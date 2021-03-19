Animal print suits seem to be the new wave, and Lori Harvey has hopped on the trend, sporting a Tom Ford red leopard print suit at a friend’s birthday event. However, it happens to be the exact same suit Lil Nas X wore at Tom Ford's fall 2020 show in Los Angeles, as fans were quick to observe.

The suit included a bold leopard print in a ruby red colour, with a glittery effect from the sequin-finished blazer and matching pants from Ford’s fall collection.

The "Old Town Road" rapper completed his version of the look with a black button down shirt, black shoes, and a chunky black belt, giving a sophisticated feel to the extremely loud print.

Lori's look opted to show the deep-v nature of the blazer, accompanied by a tasteful black lace bralette, and Hermès mini bag. The final touches featured a classy square-shaped stiletto heel, a double-strand, diamond-encrusted necklace, and her hair pulled into a slick ponytail, giving rich businesswoman vibes.

The model took to Instagram to flex her outfit, posting a series of photos highlighting the details, and her comment section was filled with love for her bold fashion choice.

“What a woman,” one user commented. Many others dropped hearts and comments, even thanking her for some future fashion inspiration, but it's clear as day that Lil Nas X wore it first.

A while back, Lori was heavy in the spotlight after being a victim of extremely misogynistic comments in light of her relationship with Creed actor Michael B. Jordan. Her beau came to her defense in the media and recently spoiled her on Valentine’s Day.

Who do you think wore the suit better?