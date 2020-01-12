Well it looks like Lori Harvey is ready to go public with her relationship with Future. On Saturday, Lori, who’s celebrating her 23rd birthday, took to her IG story to share some footage from her time while down in Jamaica, one of which shows her and Future sharing a kiss for the world to see.

After her morning by the pool, Lori shared a clip of the “Life Is Good” rapper kissing her on the cheek in what looks to be the back of a vehicle while in Jamaica, looking happy as ever. She captioned the post with "life is good," which is coincidentally the name of Future's new song with Drake.

The kiss comes just hours after Future threw Lori a surprise birthday party, which has been getting criticized for being the same surprises Future has used on other ex-girlfriends in the past. Future used rose pedals on a bed and a private jet to surprise Lori, but he must've forgot that he’s done that for a few other ladies too, including ex-girlfriends Joie Chavis and Brittni Mealy, who both showed off similar rose pedal situations.

Earlier this week, Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, finally addressed his daughter’s relationship with Future, pretty much not acknowledging it at all. “I don’t know nothing about that,” Steve said when asked. However, that doesn't look to be stopping Lori from seeing her man though. We'll keep you posted on Lori and the power couple moving forward.