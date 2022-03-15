On Tuesday, March 15th, a number of XXXTENTACION fans were able to attend the premiere of his long-awaited posthumous Look At Me documentary, which "explores how Jahseh Onfroy became one of the most influential artists of a generation before his death." While not all of the millions who love the Florida-born artist's work were able to see the first screening, they can rest easy knowing that they'll be able to stream it this summer on Hulu.

Earlier today, a post shared to the late rapper's Instagram page revealed a June 10th release date for the Sabaah Folayah-directed picture, which includes "previously unseen archival footage and interviews with XXXTENTACION's family, friends, and romantic partners," as The Fader notes.

Handout/Getty Images

"I've always been clear that the answer to the question 'Can you separate the art from the artist?' is 'No,'" the director shared in a press release. "Often the artists that touch us most deeply are the artists whose intimate lives we think we understand. Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTENTACION, has an uncanny ability to draw attention and curiosity to himself both as an artist and as a person."

Folayah commended X for his ability to use social media in a way that "[gave] his devoted fanbase a sense of authentic connection to him, amidst his open struggles with mental health." The release also mentions the 17 hitmaker's previous issues with domestic violence, which will be addressed in the documentary.





"I decided to tell this story because while violence is inexcusable, it is not unintelligible," the creator's statement continued. "It has interpersonal roots and generational pathways for both abusers and survivors. I am hopeful that with care from the collective, cycles of violence can be interrupted."

Check out the trailer for Look At Me: XXXTENTACION below, and look out for the documentary when it hits Hulu on June 10th. RIP X.

