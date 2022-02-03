Nearly four years after he was killed in a botched Florida robbery, the official XXXTentacion documentary has arrived. There has been gossip about Jahseh Onfroy's estate working on a film chronicling the young rapper's career and death, including the scandals that plagued him in life. Look At Me will reportedly make its debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin which takes place from March 11th to the 20th.

On the late rapper's Instagram page, XXXTentacion's estate made the official announcement.

"It's finally here: a film that takes you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius, XXXTENTACION," they wrote in a caption."

"LOOK AT ME explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet," the announcement continued. "Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20."

"World premiere at SXSW '22. Streaming on Hulu this summer." Meanwhile, the suspects accused of being responsible for XXXTentacion's murder continue to await trial. Check out the post from the rapper's estate below