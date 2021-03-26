Lonzo Ball was a big name at the NBA trade deadline as many fans expected him to be traded. There were reports that LaVar wanted him out of New Orleans and that Lonzo himself was ready to move on and go somewhere else. In the end, however, the Pelicans opted to hold on to Lonzo, as there didn't seem to be any trades that made sense for them. Now, Lonzo is will the team for the rest of the season, and he will be a free agent at the end of it.

According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, Pelicans executive David Griffin had a conversation with Lonzo, who ultimately told him that he wants to be in New Orleans and that he will be putting his best foot forward for the rest of the season.

Griffin explained that he likes what he has seen from Lonzo and his teammates although there have been some disappointing moments throughout the season. The Pelicans have struggled to be consistent and at this point in the season, their playoff outlook remains fairly bleak.

Regardless, the Pelicans can rest easy knowing Lonzo's status is secure, and the team can now move on with the season. As for free agency, well, that's a whole other story.

