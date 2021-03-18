Lonzo Ball trade rumors have been raging on throughout the last few months of the NBA season. It seems like Lonzo is always a part of these rumors, especially when you consider how the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to build around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Over the last two weeks, these rumors slowed down just a bit although now, it would seem as though Lonzo's infamous father LaVar, would rather accelerate the process and just rip the band-aid off.

In new comments reported by ClutchPoints, LaVar was asked about the trade deadline, when he went off on the Pelicans and his son's current situation. Ball mentioned that Lonzo allegedly hates playing in New Orleans and that his discontent is clear as day. LaVar also said he would rather see a trade happen sooner than later.

"I don't know what they're gonna do, but I hope he gets traded. I don't like watching him play lie he plays... He can't stand New Orleans, come on man," LaVar said matter of factly.

LaVar hasn't always had his way when it comes to his sons' careers although this time around, there is a chance that LaVar's wishes will come true. There are plenty of teams who could use a point guard, and one would figure that Lonzo could yield a high return for a team that is still building.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images