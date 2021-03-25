Lonzo Ball is easily one of the more polarizing players in the league thanks to the position his father put him in coming into the NBA. LaVar Ball claimed that Lonzo could be better than Magic Johnson which made the expectations extraordinarily high. In the end, Lonzo has turned out to be a solid point guard who can play great defense and come through with some huge plays when it matters most. Throughout his career, he hasn't been able to showcase that in the playoffs, and LaVar was ultimately calling for him to be traded.

With numerous reports circulating around Lonzo today, it was believed that a trade was imminent. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pelicans decided not to deal Lonzo. Instead, they sent JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks which was a move that came as a surprise to many.

Lonzo will become a free agent at the end of this season which means he will be free to leave the Pelicans if he so chooses. The Pelicans have made it evident that they want to build around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, so perhaps Zo will decide to head out East, where teams like the Knicks and Bulls have expressed interest.

Needless to say, the trade deadline has been a lot of fun, and there is sure to be more news trickling through.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images