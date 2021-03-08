Even dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball has always been surrounded by trade rumors. The oldest Ball brother was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the summer of 2019, and he has been with New Orleans ever since. Recently, however, Ball's name has shown up in trade rumors, once again, and it seemed like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls were the two teams most interested in him.

Now, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Lonzo trade talks have completely "fizzled out" as the trade deadline looms closer. For now, it doesn't seem like any teams are trying to make a play for Lonzo, although this doesn't mean a deal won't happen at the last minute.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Moving forward, the Pelicans are looking to completely build around Zion Williamson, as well as Brandon Ingram, who has been a huge part of the team's success over the last year. While this Pelicans team still needs a whole lot of work, they have potential, and depending on how this next month goes, the team could decide to keep Lonzo for the long haul.

The NBA trade landscape is going to get intense over the next few weeks, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the basketball world.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

