London on da Track appears to be the father of a 1-year-old child, and it's not Summer Walker's. Social media influencer Dayira Jones, better known by her handle Dayybella, posted some DNA test results that seem to prove that London is the father of her son. In the photo, Dayira has circled London's government name, London Holmes, which is listed as the "alleged father." The "probability of paternity" is shown to be 99.9%.

"It was never a doubt,” she captioned the photo. “So sad it had to come to this. No court should have to be involve to make a man step up & be a father.” Earlier this week, Bossip reported that London had not only not only requested a paternity test to prove whether or not he was really the baby's father, but he also tried to impose a gag order on Dayira in an attempt to prevent her from making disparaging comments about him.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify

London has yet to publicly comment on the test results. While it's not certain when exactly Summer and London started officially dating, rumours about their romance began circulating late last summer. Considering London's child is already one years old, it's pretty safe to say that this paternity situation is not a case of infidelity, but the jury's still out on how Summer will feel about her man having a whole baby on her.

