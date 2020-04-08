Locksmith, Xzibit, & Ras Kass Connect On "With God"

Many years ago, Xzibit, Ras Kass, and Saafir linked up to form the Golden State Project, laying down tracks like "Plastic Surgery," "3 Card Molly," "NBA," and "Bounce, Rock, Golden State." Unfortunately, the trio was never able to finalize their debut album, but today we've got a little reminder of what could have been -- sort of. Xzibit has once again reunited with his longtime collaborator Ras Kass to bless Locksmith with some west coast bars on "With God," produced by the partnership of Decap and Chris Keys.

Taking to the gospel-inspired instrumental, Locksmith sets it off with the opening verse, dropping some gems for those hesitant about the ever-looming presence of the nameless faceless industry. "If we calmly disagree then they label you as a problem," he warns. "I'ma be a thorn in they side, till they embalm him." Xzibit picks up where Lock leaves off, lamenting that his prediction came true all those years ago. "I hate the fact that I was right, when ten percent of the weak shit is hogging up the light." Last but not least is Ras Kass, channeling Soul On Ice energy with a dexterous barrage of lyricism.

Check it out now, and sound off -- what do you think of this track?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I hate the fact that I was right

When ten percent of the weak shit is hogging up the light.

And why it's only poor n**8as pouring up the Sprite?

I survived the struggle, I'm blessed driven and humble

When I pour libations I usually make it a double

