Lizzo Heads To Southern University For "Good As Hell" Video

Stream Lizzo's new video.

Lizzo may have released her "Good As Hell" track back in 2016 but she's here again to show love it to the single with a tasteful Alan Ferguson-directed video. The Cuz I Love You singer paid a visit to Southern University to perform with the school's talented band that backed her production for her to sing her confidence bosting track. "If he don't love you anymore / Just walk your fine ass out the door," Lizzo preaches

As per usual Lizzo moves, the beloved singer is seen shaking her assets with her trumpet and percussion players. "This is a special moment for me... Good As Hell took a trip to Baton Rouge and was blessed by @su_humanjukebox and the dancing dolls at Southern University," she captioned a clip on Instagram.

Ariana Grande recently jumped on a remix of the song that you can stream here. Peep the new video and let us know what you think in the comments.