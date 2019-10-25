mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ariana Grande Hops On The Remix To Lizzo's "Good As Hell"

Erika Marie
October 25, 2019 05:20
130 Views
12
1
CoverCover
CoverCover

Good As Hell (Remix)
Lizzo Feat. Ariana Grande

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP


It's been a rough time for Lizzo lately as she's faced off against a number of people who have accused her of plagiarism. The singer has been applauded throughout 2019 for her uplifting, positive lyrics, but some have come forward to say that they've influenced, or at least helped Lizzo write, some of her hit songs.

Although she's dealing with legal drama and flurry of accusations related to her music, Lizzo rose above it all to release a remix to her fan-favorite track, "Good As Hell." Pop princess Ariana Grande added her vocals to the song, offering up only minor changes to the overall project. The "7 Rings" singer tweeted her excitement about the song's release by writing, "The most fun 🥂 thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause he better know my worth
There's so much that I deserve
But I ain't worried now, I'ma let my hair down
He been tryin' it, but not today

Lizzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  1
  130
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lizzo Ariana Grande
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ariana Grande Hops On The Remix To Lizzo's "Good As Hell"
12
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject