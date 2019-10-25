Ariana Grande Hops On The Remix To Lizzo's "Good As Hell"

It's been a rough time for Lizzo lately as she's faced off against a number of people who have accused her of plagiarism. The singer has been applauded throughout 2019 for her uplifting, positive lyrics, but some have come forward to say that they've influenced, or at least helped Lizzo write, some of her hit songs.

Although she's dealing with legal drama and flurry of accusations related to her music, Lizzo rose above it all to release a remix to her fan-favorite track, "Good As Hell." Pop princess Ariana Grande added her vocals to the song, offering up only minor changes to the overall project. The "7 Rings" singer tweeted her excitement about the song's release by writing, "The most fun 🥂 thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause he better know my worth

There's so much that I deserve

But I ain't worried now, I'ma let my hair down

He been tryin' it, but not today