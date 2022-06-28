Lizzo explained to James Corden that Beyoncé was her "North Star" growing up during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show for "Carpool Karaoke." The interview comes ahead of the release of the "Good As Hell" singer's upcoming fourth studio album Special.

"When I was shy, or I didn't think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me," she recalled. "I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There's hope for me."



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"The way she makes people feel, that's how I want to make people feel with music," she added. "She's been my North Star."

Lizzo also spoke about the limitations she had growing up when it came to music. She explained that she had a strict upbringing as her family was a part of The Church of God in Christ.

"For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to," Lizzo recalled. "We didn't listen to secular music, it was devil music."

Lizzo also joked that she wouldn't have been allowed to listen to her own music when she was a kid, adding that she's "pissed a few family members off."

Lizzo's new album, Special, is due out on July 15. She released the project's first single, "About Damn Time," on April 14, 2022.

Check out Lizzo's appearance on The Late Late Show below.