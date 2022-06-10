Lizzo Borrows From A Beastie Boys Classic On "Grrrls"

This is an unexpected mash-up this New Music Friday (June 10), but Lizzo never shies away from stealing attention. The award-winning singer-rapper has been busy with her Amazon Prime series as well as easing toward next month's arrival of her forthcoming album, Special. She previously shared her infectious hit single "About Damn Time" which has become a viral TikTok dance challenge, and now Lizzo returns with her next track, "Grrrls."

The song is absolutely a "girl power" anthem and if it sounds familiar, it's because it borrows from a Beastie Boys classic, "Girls." The Rap pioneers' beloved track was first released in 1987 and has now been reimagined for a new generation of music lovers. Still, this sampling has caused social media debates as people have weighed in with their opinions, but that is to be expected.

Stream Lizzo's "Grrrls" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hold my bag, b*tch, hold my bag

Do you see this sh*t? I'ma spazz

I'm about to knock somebody out

Yo, where my best friend?

She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end