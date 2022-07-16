Lizzo dropped her new album, Special, yesterday, and fans have been reveling in the 12-song project, her first since her 2019 breakout Cuz I Love You. Lizzo has said that the record is all about "love," and that became very clear in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

In the interview, Lizzo and Zane discussed the closing track of Special, "Coldplay." The track samples the band it's named after, using a sped-up version of "Yellow." As they talked, Lizzo received a FaceTime call from Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and the two joked about what the 2000 hit means to Lizzo.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Before Chris crashed the interview, Lizzo talked about her inspiration for the track. "This is one of the most literal songs I've ever written. Everything I say in the song actually happened," she said, going on to explain that producer Ricky Reed had her talk freely over the sample before they recorded anything. "I sat in the booth and was like, 'So yeah, I remember when we went to Tulum, we pretended we was married.' I talked for like 25, 30 minutes on that loop. And then I felt really raw and sensitive about it [but] he came back to me and was like, 'Hey, all those words you wrote, I kind of turned it into a song,'" Lizzo recalled.

When Martin FaceTimed in, he talked about how happy he was that Lizzo had used "Yellow" in her song, saying that it was "wonderful" to see her "taking over" the music industry. Lizzo then explained the origins of the song to Chris, saying, "I was with somebody and I was just looking at the stars and I was with him and I was singing ["Yellow"] and tears just were coming to my eyes." Martin then kidded that his hit has now become Lizzo's "hookup song."

"If someone had told me 22 years ago, you know, one day Lizzo's gonna make out to this song sped up, I'd be like, OK, great," he said. "It's become Lizzo's hookup song. That's good." Lizzo agreed, adding, "Baby-making music, baby!"

