Lizzo Shines On Her Latest Album "Special"

Right on time, Lizzo has gifted fans with new music. The rollout for her fourth studio album Special has been a journey, especially considering this record marks her first LP since 2019's Cuz I Love You. The singer-rapper's career has exploded within the last few years and her award room is overflowing with accolades, including plaques that speak to her chart-topping releases.

Not everyone is a Lizzo fan, and the "About Damn Time" hitmaker spoke about using the pain from the hateful messages she receives as inspiration in the studio.

“After ‘Rumors,’ I received a lot of backlash. I think it was because people hadn't heard from me since Cuz I Love You and this was their opportunity to attack me because I was visible, you know?" she told Apple Music about her title track. "But I turn my pain into music. I turn my pain into profit. I make it work for me. So, I went into the studio to write a song for myself that would remind me how special I am."

"In the second verse, I say, ‘Could you imagine a world where everybody's the same? And you could cancel a girl ’cause she just wanted to change? How could you throw f*cking stones if you ain't been through her pain? That's why we feel so alone, that's why we feel so much shame.’ I was trying to flip the mirror on people, that same mirror that I check myself with. It’s me saying, ‘You attack people like they're the monster, but you've become the monster.’ No one's giving anyone the space to be themselves, to show their specialness, and to grow.”

Special doesn't host any features. Stream Lizzo's latest and share your thoughts.

Tracklist