Listen To King Von's Debut "Grandson Vol. 1"

King Von earned his nickname, “grandson,” during a stint in prison. As told by a press release for the project, he reminded the older inmates of King David and was jokingly referred to as his grandson, “Dubbed King Von by OG's in jail because of his uncanny similarities with notorious gangster King David, Von is a burgeoning street legend in the making.” His time in prison is a major theme in his new debut project, Grandson Vol. 1.

If you’re not aware, Von’s style departs from the typical troupes of other artists from Chicago’s Drill scene. His ability to tell vivid, gripping stories is unparalleled in the Windy City. Tune your ears to the third and fourth track, “Crazy Story” and “Crazy Story, Pt. 3.” The lyrics are engrossing and Von delivers his bars with immense passion and intensity. Jump forward one more track and you’ve got “Twin Nem” with Lil Durk. Von is signed to Durk’s Only The Family record label. Check out the whole project below.