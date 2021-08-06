Earlier today, it was reported that Lionel Messi would be leaving Barcelona after spending the vast majority of his life with the club. After being signed as a young teenager, Messi became an international superstar who continues to be one of the best players in the game. He has won countless titles with Barcelona and has even taken home the Champions League trophy. Despite all of this, Barcelona was unable to sign the star due to league rules surrounding the salary cap.

Per Barcelona:

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations). As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled. FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

In the aftermath of this news, Messi is already moving on as he has received offers from various different clubs. After all, Messi is a massive draw to any team he plays for, and his presence alone will have fans watching with a careful eye. According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, Messi is currently negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain which is the most legendary club in all of France.

There is no word yet on whether or not Messi will sign with them in the end, although this is one of those no-brainer type deals that would work for both sides. While some thought that Messi could wind up in the United States, it looks like his best opportunities remain in Europe.