Barcelona star Lionel Messi says he would like to play in the MLS at some point in his career, but isn't sure when it will be.

Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

“I would like to play in the United States someday, it’s always been one of my dreams... but I don't know if it will happen!” Messi told Spanish TV channel La Sexta.

Messi's future at Barcelona has been up in the air in recent weeks as his current contract is coming to an end. Continuing his conversation with La Sexta, he reiterated that he is happy with the organization, but isn't certain where he will be after the season:

I love Barcelona, it’s my life. I have a love story with Barça, they gave me everything... I’m not negotiating as a free agent with any club. As I said, I have nothing clear until the end of the season. Let's see how we do this season and what happens. Neymar? Bringing Neymar back to Barça would be so expensive.

Messi reportedly tried to leave Barcelona last season but was stopped by former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. He finally discussed that situation as well:

"I had been telling [Bartomeu] for six months that I wanted to leave and asking for his help and he just said 'no, no, no," Messi said. "So, I sent the burofax as a last resort to show I was serious, to make it official.

"I'm eternally grateful to the club for everything but it felt like a cycle had ended and I needed a change. I knew this would be a transition year and I want to fight for the Champions League and league titles."

