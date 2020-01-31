While many people expected Terminator: Dark Fate to be a runaway success due to the players involved — Cameron! Schwarzenegger! Hamilton! — unfortunately it just proved to be too little, too late of a return for what was once one of the biggest sci-fi franchises in film history. Now that the dust has settled on the unfortunate box office flop, the OG Sarah Connor actress herself is now speaking out on why you may never see the beloved heroine character on the big screen ever again.



Speaking exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter, Linda Hamilton says that today's "unpredictable" movie audience is one of the key reasons why Dark Fate failed to meet expectations for a Terminator revival, instead opting for a "smaller version" that we're assuming could mean Netflix, Hulu or some home streaming service. "I can't tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore,'" Hamilton tells THR about the film's disappointing box office sales, continuing by stating, "It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done." Ouch!

Read the full interview Linda Hamilton gave to The Hollywood Reporter by clicking here, but we should warn you to see Terminator: Dark Fate first because it's littered with spoilers. In other words, click at your own risk! Watch the trailer below to refresh your mind on the plot: