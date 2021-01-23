mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Zay Osama Offers Sinister Vibes On "61st to 64th"

Alexander Cole
January 23, 2021 10:10
Lil Zay Osama just came through with a new single from his upcoming album "Trench Baby."


Coming out of Chicago, Lil Zay Osama has proven himself to be an artist to watch for and fans continue to be captivated by his music that speaks to real-life experiences and pain. In the future, the artist will be dropping a new project called Trench Baby and as a way to promote the new effort, he has dropped a single called "61st to 64" which is sure to grab people's attention.

The song features a dark and sinister trap beat which is complemented by Lil Zay Osama's Grimey lyrics that feature some violent undertones. With this track, the artist's delivery is incredibly convincing which helps offer an added layer to the song, and we can only imagine what else is in store for Trench Baby.

In addition to streaming the song, you can check out our latest episode of "In My Bag," which just so happens to feature Lil Zay Osama.

Quotable Lyrics:

61st to 64th, ain't nobody on that porch
Everybody got a 30, everybody trying to score
Catch him lacking get the blick
And if he don't blick back chase him down

