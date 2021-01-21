Lil Zay Osama's Christian Dior Bag Holds A Few Lavish Surprises

In the brand new episode of "In My Bag," Lil Zay Osama reveals some of the essentials he keeps tucked away inside his Christian Dior backpack.

Fresh from shooting of two new music videos with Jackboy and Lil Tjay, Lil Zay Osama took a moment to chop it up with HNHH for the new episode of In My Bag. As it happens, the Chicago rapper happens to travel in style, boasting a Christian Dior backpack for all of his convenience requirements. "This my go-to bag right here," explains Zay, unzipping it and unveiling his essentials. "I love the Dior bag. It was like twenty-seven hundred, twenty-eight hundred. Almost three-thousand."

Image via HNHH

The first item he pulls out is a jar of multi-vitamins, a precaution amidst a time of plague and uncertainty. "It's Corona time, so I'm trying to say on top of shit," explains Osama. "I keep the vitamins with me. Can't catch Corona. I drink a lot of sea moss. I'm just trying to stay away from this shit, I'm not trying to die young." In addition to a bottle of Dior cologne and a stick of Degree for consistent freshness, Lil Zay Osama outlines a simple but relatable philosophy: "stay healthy and stay fresh."

"You know I have to keep the cash with me," he declares, removing a wad of bills from the frontmost pocket. "This about ten racks," he reveals. "Quick travel money, in case I see anything I want to buy, anything I like. Splurge a little bit. This about twelve K." Admitting that he's no stranger to shopping sprees, particularly in the designer market, Lil Zay Osama takes things to the next level as he busts out the AP watch. While some might question his decision to store such a lavish timepiece tucked away in the bag, he explains that he accidentally broke a piece of the strap -- otherwise, he'd be rocking it proudly.

For more from Lil Zay Osama and the contents of his Dior bag, check out the latest episode of HNHH's In My Bag right now.